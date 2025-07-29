Ex-Ormond Beach police officer gets jail time, probation for slamming handcuffed woman to the ground

The Brief Former Ormond Beach officer Jacob Cannon was sentenced to six months in jail and two years of probation for slamming a handcuffed woman during a DUI arrest. He pleaded no contest to felony battery and must surrender his law enforcement certification and gun rights. The victim, Shanna McRee, suffered a head injury, and the police department has publicly apologized for Cannon’s actions.



A former Ormond Beach police officer learned his fate Tuesday morning for slamming a handcuffed woman to the ground during a confrontation.

Jacob Cannon pleaded no contest to felony battery on Friday and was adjudicated guilty on Tuesday.

A Volusia County judge sentenced him to six months in the county jail, with 11 days credited for time served. He will also serve two years of probation and must surrender his law enforcement certification.

He cannot own, buy or possess a gun.

Cannon did not speak during the sentencing.

The backstory:

Cannon was charged after allegedly being caught on camera violently slamming a handcuffed woman, Shanna McRee, to the floor during a DUI investigation.

McRee, who was about to take a breathalyzer test, suffered a head injury that required seven stitches. Cannon has since resigned from the department.

What they're saying:

The Ormond Beach Police Department issued a public apology and condemned Cannon’s actions. "This incident does not represent the way we police our community," a spokesperson said, offering an apology to McRee.

