Former Orlando Police officer of the year sentenced for traffic stop battery

A former Orlando Police officer was sentenced to 30 days in jail after he was found guilty of battery during a 2014 traffic stop, according to the state attorney's office.

Jonathan Mills, a former Orlando Police officer, was sentenced on May 12, for conducting an illegal traffic stop and for touching the genitals of the victim on August 12, 2014.

On August 12, 2014, two men were stopped by an OPD officer after a "Be on the Lookout" was issued. Mills arrived at the scene shortly after and ordered the victim out of the car after the other officer concluded that the men had not committed any crime.

After ordering the victim out of the car, Mills searched the man for drugs and inappropriately touched his genitals, placed him in handcuffs, and continued the search in the patrol vehicle.

According to the state attorney's office, the victim filed a complaint with OPD who treated it as an internal affair investigation rather than a criminal matter. The incident came to light when a YouTube video in July 2020 featured "various incidents of misconduct perpetuated" by Mills in the Parramore community.

Mills was charged with sexual battery in 2021, but the charge was resolved to battery.

He was sentenced to 30 days in Orange County jail, 11 months of supervised probation, 50 hours of community service, and must write a letter of apology to the victim, the state attorney's office said.