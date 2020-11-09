Former Orlando Magic star Shaq helps break ground on new basketball court
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - Former Magic star Shaquille O'Neal was back in Orlando on Monday.
Shaq, along with PepsiCo and the Orlando Magic, helped break ground on a new basketball court at Harbor House of Central Florida, Orange County's only state-certified domestic violence organization, which provides critical life-saving services to survivors.
Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford and Guard Terrence Ross were also there for the groundbreaking.