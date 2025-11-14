Former Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill sues city, seeks to overturn Nov. 4 election

The Brief Former Orlando District 5 City Commissioner Regina Hill is suing the city over the Nov. 4 election, which she lost to Shan Rose. Hill alleges Rose’s campaign offered "things of value," including costly health tests and $45 gift cards, in exchange for votes. She is asking a court to overturn the results and either declare her the winner or order a new election; Rose declined to comment.



Former Orlando District 5 City Commissioner Regina Hill has filed a lawsuit against the City of Orlando challenging the Nov. 4 election she lost to Shan Rose.

Hill claims Rose’s campaign offered voters "things of value," including health tests valued between $2,500 and $3,500 and $45 Visa gift cards, in exchange for votes.

Dig deeper:

The suit also alleges improper collection of absentee ballots and ballots recorded from people who say they did not participate in the election.

Hill is asking the court to overturn the results and either declare her the winner or require a new election.

Voters in Orlando’s District 5 re-elected Rose, who secured just over 52% of the Nov. 4 vote, narrowly avoiding a runoff in one of Central Florida’s closely watched local races.

Hill received 33% of the vote, while challenger Lawanna Gelser finished with 15%, according to unofficial results.

What they're saying:

Rose responded to a request for comment about the lawsuit with a brief statement: "No comment."

Speaking to supporters following her victory on Nov. 4, Rose expressed gratitude for the community’s trust.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve District 5 for another four years," Rose said. "I’m grateful for the residents for believing in me, trusting me with another four more years… the businesses, and everyone who decided to stand behind me."

Rose, who first took office following a special election last year, highlighted progress made under her leadership, including a 27% drop in crime and improvements to sidewalks and infrastructure. She said her next term will focus on strengthening downtown Orlando’s identity, supporting local businesses, and ensuring all residents feel represented.

Hill, who was arrested in March 2024 on elderly exploitation and fraud charges, was suspended from office by Governor Ron DeSantis a month later.