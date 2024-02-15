Former NYC mayor debates Moms for Liberty over book ban contoversy

Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio visited Orlando to participate in a debate over the controversy surrounding books that have recently been removed from Florida's public education system.

The event, held at the Orange County Public Library, was organized by Incubate Debate, a nonpartisan, nonprofit debate league comprised of students and young adults.

Tiffany Justice, the founder of Moms for Liberty, presented her organization's perspectives during the discussion.

"This issue about books has been a largely disingenuous conversation. No one is trying to ban any books, write the book, print the book, sell the book, publish the book, put it in the public library when we're in a public library right now," Justice told FOX 35 News, "but when we're talking about K-12 public education, as I shared, there are standards."

De Blasio emphasized the nationwide significance of the issue, expressing that a misstep in any state could have repercussions for the entire country.

"This is about the whole country. This is about America. If we get it wrong in any state, it's going to affect everyone else," he said.

The debate covered various topics, including racism and sexual orientation.