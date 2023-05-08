Former neo-Nazi accused of killing 2 Tampa roommates pleads guilty as jury selection began

A Tampa man pleaded guilty Monday to killing his roommates six years ago. It was supposed to be Devon Arthurs' first day of trial.

The plea deal he agreed to reduces the first-degree murder charges to second-degree, and Arthurs will serve his sentences concurrently – a total of 45 years in prison and 15 years of probation when released. He will also have to undergo a psychological evaluation after serving his prison time.

Prosecutors say Arthurs shot and killed two of his roommates in their apartment in 2017.

Arthurs told police he and his roommates were Neo-Nazi believers, but that he had recently converted to the Muslim faith. He then turned on his roommates after Arthurs said they disrespected his new religion.

Psychiatrist Dr. Michael Maher, who evaluated Devin Arthurs, says an involuntary reflex causes the murder defendant to choke himself to the point of unconsciousness.

According to court documents, Arthurs’ attorneys plan to use the insanity defense, stating he knew what he was doing, but didn’t know it was wrong because he suffered from a mental disease.

They filed the notice of their intent to rely on the insanity defense in February.

In 2020, Arthurs was seen choking himself in court. Two court-appointed doctors found him incompetent to proceed in 2018, and he was sent to a state hospital for treatment.

Arthurs also told police about his third roommate, Brandon Russell, who had explosives and bomb-making materials in the garage. He said Russell was going to blow up power plants and synagogues across the state. Russell served time in federal prison on explosive charges.

After his arrest, Arthurs told police he was sick, saying he was "very prone to getting angry a lot. I might be sick in that sense. I want to get help for that…I would much rather be at a mental hospital, where I should have been."

