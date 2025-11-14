Former Marion County deputy sentenced to more than 25 years for killing girlfriend

The Brief Former Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy Leslie Boileau Jr. was sentenced in the deadly 2023 shooting of his girlfriend, Polina Wright. Investigators say the two had been drinking and "dry-firing" guns at each other when Boileau pointed and fire a rifle that turned out to be loaded. Boileau apologized in court, calling his actions "complacent, prideful, arrogant and overconfident."



A former Marion County sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the shooting death of his girlfriend last year in Ocala.

Leslie Boileau Jr. received a sentence of 25 years, 8 months and 20 days — the exact age of victim Polina Wright at the time of her death.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Boileau told investigators he was teaching Wright how to use a firearm when the two began pointing unloaded guns at each other and pulling the triggers while drinking.

A rifle Boileau picked up turned out to be loaded, and the shot struck Wright in the forehead.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

During sentencing, the judge said Boileau’s police training meant he knew better than to treat a weapon as if it were safe. Boileau addressed the court, saying he had replayed the night repeatedly in his mind and attributing the tragedy to being "complacent, prideful, arrogant and overconfident."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"I know I can’t make up for what happened that night, but I am going to try," he said.