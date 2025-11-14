Former Marion County deputy sentenced to more than 25 years for killing girlfriend
OCALA, Fla. - A former Marion County sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the shooting death of his girlfriend last year in Ocala.
Leslie Boileau Jr. received a sentence of 25 years, 8 months and 20 days — the exact age of victim Polina Wright at the time of her death.
The backstory:
Prosecutors said Boileau told investigators he was teaching Wright how to use a firearm when the two began pointing unloaded guns at each other and pulling the triggers while drinking.
A rifle Boileau picked up turned out to be loaded, and the shot struck Wright in the forehead.
During sentencing, the judge said Boileau’s police training meant he knew better than to treat a weapon as if it were safe. Boileau addressed the court, saying he had replayed the night repeatedly in his mind and attributing the tragedy to being "complacent, prideful, arrogant and overconfident."
"I know I can’t make up for what happened that night, but I am going to try," he said.
