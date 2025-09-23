article

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741. Help is also available at 988lifeline.org.

Former Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions football player Rudi Johnson has died by suicide in Florida, according to TMZ Sports and multiple media reports.

According to TMZ, citing police, Johnson died by suicide shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Additional details were not immediately released.

Johnson would have turned 46 next week, reports said.

What they're saying:

The Cincinnati Bengals issued a statement on X on Tuesday.

"Rudi was a fine person and an excellent running back for us," Bengals President Mike Brown. "He was dependable and productive as a player, and very popular among his teammates. Everyone liked him and saw him as a dear friend. We are deeply saddened by his passing."

Auburn Football also issued a statement on X on Tuesday.

"We mourn the loss of 2000 SEC Player of the Year Rudi Johnson. One of the best to ever wear the orange and blue," the team's statement read.

Who was Rudi Johnson?

Johnson, a star at Auburn, was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2001 NFL Draft. Although he played most of his career for the Bengals, in 2008 he was signed as a free agent by the Lions which would be final year of his career.

In 2008, Johnson was limited by injuries, playing 14 games and starting only four. He finished with 237 rushing yards and 88 receiving with two touchdowns.

Published reports cited mental health issues caused by CTE from concussions sustained during his career.

In his career, he finished with 5,979 yards with 49 rushing touchdowns. He shined for the Bengals between 2004-2006, where he averaged 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns a season.

MINNEAPOLIS - OCTOBER 12: Rudi Johnson #32 of the Detroit Lions carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at the HHH Metrodome October 12, 2008 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Expand