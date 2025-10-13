Former Kissimmee police officer sentenced to jail for excessive force, misconduct

The Brief A former Kissimmee police officer will serve nine months in jail for using excessive force during a 2023 arrest. Andrew Baseggio pleaded guilty to battery, misconduct, and witness tampering after bodycam footage surfaced. He apologized in court, saying his actions "put a blemish" on the department and eroded public trust.



A former Kissimmee police officer who admitted to using excessive force during an arrest will spend nine months in jail.

Andrew Baseggio was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to several charges stemming from a 2023 incident.

What we know:

Former Kissimmee police officer Andrew Baseggio has been sentenced to nine months in jail after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including battery, official misconduct, witness tampering and falsifying a police report.

The charges stemmed from a 2023 incident in which Baseggio entered a home without a warrant and assaulted a man while attempting to arrest him.

The encounter was captured on body camera video, prompting public outrage and an internal investigation by the Kissimmee Police Department.

What we don't know:

The court has yet to determine whether restitution will be ordered as part of the plea deal.

The backstory:

The case began after footage surfaced showing Baseggio entering a private residence unlawfully and using excessive force during an arrest.

The video triggered an internal affairs probe and criminal investigation, leading to his suspension and eventual dismissal from the department. Prosecutors charged Baseggio earlier this year, and he pleaded guilty before trial.

What they're saying:

Baseggio read a prepared statement in court on Monday.

"I never thought that I would be in this situation, standing here before a judge as a criminal defendant, knowing that my actions hurt so many — Sean Kastner and his family," Baseggio said. "You did not deserve to be struck. I was trained better than that, and I knew better than that."

He added that his actions "put a blemish on all police officers in general," acknowledging he "failed" the community and his oath to uphold the law.