Former Florida lawyer charged with failure to pay taxes after gambling away $800K instead: DOJ

A former lawyer from Lake County was charged with failure to pay taxes after he gambled away the $800,000 he was supposed to pay to the IRS, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Michael Brady Scoma, 51, was charged by information with three counts of failure to pay taxes.

Scoma, a former personal injury lawyer from Clermont, reported his income to the IRS between 2013 and 2019 and owed over $700,000 in tax liabilities, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

IRS: 940,000 unclaimed tax refunds from 2020 will expire soon

"After the IRS unsuccessfully attempted to collect the outstanding amount from him multiple times, Scoma agreed to refinance his home and use the proceeds to pay his tax liabilities," feds said. "Once Scoma completed the refinancing, however, he used the resulting $800,000 for personal expenses, including gambling, instead of paying his tax liabilities."

TAX SEASON: When will the IRS send out tax refunds

The case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation department of the IRS.

If Scoma is convicted, he faces up to three years in federal prison.