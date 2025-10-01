Former Florida cardiologist tased and Baker Acted after arrest at hospital, officials say

The Brief Dr. Rajesh Lall, 47, was arrested following a physical altercation with law enforcement at a Lakeland hospital. Officials say Lall was tased and Baker Acted after being terminated and trespassed from the Bartow Regional Medical Center. Lall is believed to have been affiliated with several local medical providers and specialized in cardiovascular disease.



A former Florida cardiologist was arrested following an incident at a Lakeland hospital that ended with him being tased and Baker Acted after a physical altercation with law enforcement, officials say.

What led to the arrest?

What we know:

On Sept. 19, a Bartow Police Department officer was dispatched in reference to a trespass at the Bartow Regional Medical Center, which is located at 2000 Osprey Blvd., Unit 205, in Bartow.

A staff member at the hospital said 47-year-old Dr. Rajesh Lall had been terminated and told not to return to the property in January. However, the woman said he had continued to text her on her personal cellphone.

According to an arrest report, Lall arrived at the hospital, driving recklessly through the parking lot before exiting his vehicle and walking toward the facility. Although officers informed him he was trespassing, gave him a written trespass warning and ordered him to leave, Lall allegedly refused, turned away and attempted to get back into his vehicle.

Police said when they tried to take Lall into custody, he resisted and pushed an officer into a car door. He then allegedly continued to resist while officers attempted to handcuff him. Officers then deployed a taser.

According to officials, Lall was charged with three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, three counts of resisting an officer with violence, one count of resisting without violence and one count of trespass after warning. He also was formally trespassed from the hospital property and Baker Acted.

Rajesh Lall (Credit: Polk County Jail)

Lall was medically cleared at the hospital before then being transported to the Polk County Jail, where he has since bonded out.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear why Lall was terminated from the Bartow Regional Medical Center earlier this year.

Dig deeper:

Lall, of Lakeland, is believed to have been affiliated with several local medical providers, including the Bartow Regional Medical Center, Lakeland Regional Medical Center, and Premier Heart and Vascular Center, specializing in cardiovascular disease.