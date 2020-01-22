Former Fairmount Heights police officer charged with rape intentionally tried to pass on HIV, prosecutors say

article

A former Fairmount Heights police officer who faces array of charges - including rape - is now accused of intentionally trying to pass on HIV.

The investigation into Martique Vanderpool of Capitol Heights began after he allegedly pulled over a victim and then raped her when they returned to the station.

According to Prince George’s County police arrest documents, Vanderpool and another officer pulled the victim over in the Landover area shortly before midnight on Sept. 6, 2019.

The officers reportedly told the victim they were going to impound her car after she told them she didn't have her license.

When Vanderpool noticed condoms in the armrest of the victim's vehicle, he asked her if she was a prostitute and suggested they could "work something out," according to the narrative described in court documents.

At the station, Vanderpool allegedly asked, "So what are we going to do about this?" He also allegedly told her they could have sex, or she could go to jail.

The victim feared for her safety, but was unable to leave because she was detained until she finally complied with Vanderpool's alleged demands.

After the incident, Vanderpool reportedly called to have her car returned, and she left the station.

Earlier this month, a judge dropped a first-degree rape charge against Vanderpool. He still faces second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, second-degree assault, and two other related charges.

Vanderpool now faces additional charges, including exposing infectious disease to others, first-degree rape, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office.

He remains jailed without bond.