Former Central Florida high school soccer coach arrested for alleged sexual relationship with child: Police
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A former Titusville high school soccer coach who is suspected of having a sexual relationship with a child he was coaching was arrested, police said.
Anthony Lee Gonzales, 43, is facing seven felony counts of sexual battery of a juvenile in custodial control.
Police said preliminary evidence revealed that Gonzales had an inappropriate relationship with a child who he was coaching.
Gonzales became a coach with Brevard Public Schools in December 2021 and has been terminated following the allegations, a spokesperson said.
No other details have been released.