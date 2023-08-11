Expand / Collapse search

Former Central Florida high school soccer coach arrested for alleged sexual relationship with child: Police

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Titusville
FOX 35 Orlando
article

DUBLIN, IRELAND - JUNE 22: A generic image of a professional soccer goal mouth showing the netting and goal mouth white line at Tallaght Stadium on June 22nd, 2023, in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Expand

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A former Titusville high school soccer coach who is suspected of having a sexual relationship with a child he was coaching was arrested, police said. 

Anthony Lee Gonzales, 43, is facing seven felony counts of sexual battery of a juvenile in custodial control. 

Police said preliminary evidence revealed that Gonzales had an inappropriate relationship with a child who he was coaching. 

RELATED: Homelessness up 15% in Brevard County as advocates work to expand shelters

Gonzales became a coach with Brevard Public Schools in December 2021 and has been terminated following the allegations, a spokesperson said. 

No other details have been released. 