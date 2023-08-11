Former Central Florida high school soccer coach arrested for alleged sexual relationship with child: Police

article

A former Titusville high school soccer coach who is suspected of having a sexual relationship with a child he was coaching was arrested, police said.

Anthony Lee Gonzales, 43, is facing seven felony counts of sexual battery of a juvenile in custodial control.

Police said preliminary evidence revealed that Gonzales had an inappropriate relationship with a child who he was coaching.

RELATED: Homelessness up 15% in Brevard County as advocates work to expand shelters

Gonzales became a coach with Brevard Public Schools in December 2021 and has been terminated following the allegations, a spokesperson said.

No other details have been released.