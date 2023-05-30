Homelessness up 15% in Brevard County as advocates work to expand shelters

Homelessness is surging on the Space Coast. New data shows it’s up 15% since last year.

The latest numbers also show homelessness is the highest it’s been in the county since 2015. Local advocates are trying to find solutions and partnerships to lower the numbers.

"These places are at max capacity," said Brittney Arp who knows what it’s like not knowing where you’ll sleep for the night. "Two waffle house waitresses dropped us off at the front step of Genesis House – a saving grace."

The mom came to Florida trying to reconnect with family but ended up finding a safe haven at a local shelter in Melbourne. New data from the annual point-in-time count shows more people are experiencing homelessness.

"Homelessness can strike any of us," said Amber Carroll who’s the executive director for the Brevard Homeless Coalition. "We’re seeing a lot more people experiencing homelessness for the first time because of the affordable housing crisis because of whatever situations they’ve been in."

The coalition is tracking the spike and is seeing certain groups hit harder than others. For example, the report shows, the number of unsheltered women is up 43%, the number of unsheltered veterans is up 117% and the number of unsheltered unaccompanied youth is up 200%. Unsheltered means people are living on the streets, in cars, or in parks, places humans shouldn’t live.

"We expected the count to be higher, but I think we were surprised at some of the areas of increase," Carroll added. "I think that kind of took us by surprise a little bit."

These homeless advocates say the city of Melbourne is stepping up to help the issue with shelters already established in the community but to make a dent in homelessness – these advocates say, the entire county has to be involved."We have to, as a county, say – how do we provide shelter in north, central and south so that no community is burdened with it," she added.

Carroll says a big goal over the next three years will be to create emergency, low-barrier shelters across the county. Affordable housing takes time to build and people need a place to go, so they aren’t sleeping on the streets.

"We just aren’t prepared as a community. We don’t have enough inventory of affordable housing," Carroll concluded.

They believe if the community works together, the numbers will go down and people will start a new chapter, like Brittney who’s now working on her bachelor’s degree and in stable housing.

"It’s a huge problem, and I think we should have more shelters. I think we should have more safe overnight stays or more places Genesis House or Community of Hope places like that. It would help a huge problem in the area," Arp said.