Food pantry helps Disney employees who have lost jobs

Around 6,700 people are expected to be laid off at Walt Disney World in the coming weeks. Current and former employees are organizing to help those in need.

Inside a tiny storage facility in Windermere, you will find a group of people with big hearts. Volunteer work to keep shelves stocked at the aptly-named Cast Member Pantry. It's a free food resource for those who have been laid off or furloughed from the park because of the pandemic.

Since opening six months ago, more than 8,000 people have signed up for help. Founder Emily Lartigue says with the latest round of layoffs, she expects the number of clients to surge.

Emily says she has received help from donors large and small but believes she will need many more as the newly unemployed come for help.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, contact Emily Lartigue on Facebook @CastMemberPantry. Or send her an email - CastMemberPantry@gmail.com.