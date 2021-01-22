Food drive-up event serves 500 families impacted by pandemic

Hundreds of cars lined Willow Drive in Orlando’s Azalea Park Friday morning.

Representative Daisy Morales organized the food drive-up to help people struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.

"A lot of people you know need some food in the house," said Manuel Ortiz.

Many have lost jobs or are facing reduced hours at work.

"It’s tough you know," Bob Clayton said. "I’m 77 years old and this is the first time I’ve ever been out of work and it’s really tough on me."

Farm Share, Feed the Need Florida, the Mustard Seed and more donated food and supplies for the drive-up event to help 500 families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People are struggling," Rep. Morales said. "We are really living a crisis. So we need to step up."

Morales said this is her eighth food drive since the pandemic began and plans to do several more with the help of community partners.

"I came all the way from St. Cloud because we don’t have these things very often and I’m out of work and my wife is working from home and she got her hours cut down," Clayton said. "So every bit of food we can get is a blessing. It really is."

