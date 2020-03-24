Florists build flower installation at Orlando City Hall to lift residents spirits

article

A local flower shop is doing their part to brighten up the City of Orlando during the coronavirus chaos.

On Tuesday, In Bloom Florists worked to build a massive flower installation outside of City Hall in downtown Orlando.

They told FOX 35 they were doing it "for the city to enjoy during this unsettling time."

Using an array of flowers, workers spend hours building the diplay at the corner of Orange Ave. and South Street.

On their Facebook page, the shop offered some encouraging words to residents.

"We know it feels like the world has stopped and we’re closed off from our normal life and routine, but we’re here to tell you... the world is still spinning, and life is still happening, and there is still so much good happening and to be celebrated!"