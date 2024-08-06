Floridians want Taylor Swift to be president, study shows

Stream FOX 35:

If your favorite celebrity was running to become president of the United States, would you vote for them?

Casino Reviews took that question and ran with it, publishing a study that revealed which famous faces should run for the White House. At the top of the list – both nationally and in Florida – was Taylor Swift.

"Taylor Swift ranks highest among celebrities Americans would like to see as president due to her remarkable ability to connect with a broad audience through her music and her advocacy on social and political issues," Casino Reviews said in its report.

To determine the rankings, Casino Reviews used a social listening tool called Brandwatch to discover the "positive sentimental score of every celebrity mentioned alongside the term ‘president,’" according to the blog.

In the Sunshine State, the "Anti-Hero" singer received a 40% positive sentiment, the report said.

Other celebrities who Floridians wouldn't mind seeing as the country's leader include Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (37%) and Tom Hanks (36%). Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston round out the top five with a 31% approval rating.

Here's a look at the same rankings, but nationwide:

Taylor Swift (37%) Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (35%) Selena Gomez (33%) Elon Musk (32%) Beyoncé (31%)

