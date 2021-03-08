Floridians 60 and up will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting next week, DeSantis says

article

More Floridians will soon be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement during a press conference Monday afternoon, saying all Floridians age 60 and up will be able to get vaccinated beginning next Monday.

The announcement marks an expansion beyond the current restriction, which limits the shots to people age 65 and over.

The governor had previously said that a shift in age restrictions would be made depending on the supply of vaccines in the state.

Besides seniors, others eligible for vaccines include health care workers, police officers and firefighters over age 50, and all school employees.

