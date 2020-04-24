Florida's unemployment website is down and won't be back for days

article

Florida's unemployment website is down again and it will not be back up for several days.

If you visit the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) website, it states that CONNECT is currently processing payments and new claims cannot be submitted on this website, as it will not be back up until 8 a.m. on Monday, April 27th.

However, the website says that new applications can still be filed using http://floridajobs.gov/raapplication.

If you need to review account updates or claim reemployment assistance benefits though, you need to use the CONNECT portal and will have to wait until Monday.

According to an Associated Press analysis of U.S. Department of Labor data, nearly 7 of every 8 Floridians who managed to file claims during the three weeks from mid-March until early April were waiting to have them processed — the worst rate in the country.

According to a letter shared between several state lawmakers, it appears retroactive unemployment benefits will be available to those who have back-logged applications.

