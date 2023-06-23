Florida's newest millionaire: Fortunate man scores $1 million in lottery game

A Manatee County man became a millionaire Friday after winning the top prize in a scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery.

Robert Gregory, 55, won $1 million after playing $5 Gold Rush Doubler. Gregory bought this winning ticket at a Publix on 9520 Buffalo Road in Palmetto. This Publix location will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling this winning ticket.

Gregory chose to receive his earnings in a one-time payment of $685,000.00.

The $5 Gold Rush Doubler was launched earlier this year, and 8 top prized tickets scattered across the state.

According to the Florida Lottery, there is a 1-in-3.98 chance to win the game overall.