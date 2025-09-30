Florida's minimum wage increases Tuesday: Here's by how much

The Brief Florida's minimum wage was increased on Tuesday. The new minimum wage is $14 per hour for standard workers and $10.98 per hour for tipped employees. The increase is part of a gradual plan to reach a $15 per hour minimum wage by September 2026.



On Tuesday, Florida's minimum wage increased to $14 an hour after a voter-approved constitutional amendment passed in 2020. This increase is part of a gradual plan to reach a $15 per hour minimum wage by September 2026.

What was the minimum wage increased to?

By the numbers:

Florida's new minimum wage is $14 per hour for standard workers and $10.98 per hour for tipped employees.

Workers earning minimum wage and working 40 hours per week will see an additional $2,080 annually from this year’s increase.

The minimum wage was previously $13. This amount has steadily increased by $1 each year since 2020.

Why was the minimum wage increased?

The backstory:

The increase is part of a voter-approved constitutional amendment passed in 2020 (Amendment 2). This amendment schedules annual increases until the minimum wage reaches $15 per hour in 2026, after which it will be adjusted annually for inflation.

The increase is intended to help low-wage workers cope with rising living costs, such as groceries and rent.