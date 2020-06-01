Florida's license-free fishing weekends are back

Twice a year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission lets residents and non-residents fish in salt and freshwater without a license and the second license-free weekend is coming up.

On the first consecutive Saturday and Sunday in June, which is June 6 and 7, 2020, anyone can fish in salt waterways without having to purchase a license.

On the second consecutive Saturday and Sunday in June, which is June 13 and 14, 2020, anyone can fish in fresh waterways without having to purchase a license.

FWC says the license-free program gives everyone a chance to give fishing a try. Crabbing, lobstering, scalloping, and fishing for snook or spiny lobster are all included on the license-free days.

Rules regarding seasons, bag, and size limits still apply.

For more information on license-free fishing days in Florida, visit https://myfwc.com/license/recreational/do-i-need-one/free-fishing.