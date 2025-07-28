Florida HOA drops flagpole lawsuit after Port Orange veteran's death

The Brief A Port Orange HOA dropped its lawsuit against a veteran over a flagpole after his recent death. The man had a permit, but the HOA claimed he violated community rules. The dispute sparked outrage and a recall effort that is still ongoing.



A homeowners' association in Florida has dropped its lawsuit over a flagpole dispute following the death of the disabled veteran at the center of the controversy.

What we know:

A Port Orange homeowners association has dropped its lawsuit against a disabled veteran who installed a flagpole on his property. The Villas 3B HOA had claimed the flagpole was erected without approval, but a FOX 35 News investigation confirmed the veteran had obtained a permit.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The homeowner passed away while hospitalized, never returning home after the controversy became public.

What we don't know:

The exact date of the veteran’s death has not been disclosed. It remains unclear whether the HOA will revisit flagpole policies in the future or if any formal action will be taken in response to ongoing community backlash.

The backstory:

The legal battle gained public attention in May when FOX 35 reported that the HOA was suing a veteran over a flagpole installation. The veteran, who was hospitalized at the time, had reportedly followed legal procedures and secured a permit. Despite this, the HOA proceeded with litigation, sparking outrage among neighbors and a broader community debate about HOA authority and patriotism.

What they're saying:

In an email to residents sent Monday morning, the HOA Board wrote, "Out of respect for the U.S. flag and for the deceased homeowner of 928 Forest Glen, the Association will not proceed with any further litigation against the property."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The board also said it was working to ensure the property is maintained in light of the homeowner’s passing.