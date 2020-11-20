Florida's first snow park opens Friday

Floridians will be able to hit the slopes starting Friday when the state's first snow park opens.

Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park opens at 3 p.m. on Friday. It is located in Dade City next to TreeHoppers.

According to the website, tickets start at $24.95 and go up to $39.95 depending on the day you go. The park will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Visitors are encouraged to buy tickets in advance. All tickets are $5 more at the box office.

A general admission ticket includes a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and all-day access to the Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. Unlimited snow tubing tickets are also available.

To help keep visitors safe, the park will implement COVID-19 safety measures which include mandatory face masks/coverings where social distancing is not possible and temperature checks. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the park.

Snowcat Ridge features a large snow tubing hill, which will be 60-feet tall and 400-feet long. It will have a "magic carpet that will whisk riders and their snow tubes to the top of the hill."

Guests will be able to ride in a single, tandem or 6-person family tube down the snow-covered slope.

Snowcat Ridge will also have an Alpine Village and 10,000-square-foot snow play dome, where visitors will be able to build snowmen out of real snow.

(Snowcat Ridge)

"Some folks think it’s impossible to experience snow tubing and the joy of snow in Florida, but our team is all about making the impossible, possible,” said Snowcat Ridge's creative director, Mark Bremer.

Guests will have the chance to sip on hot cocoa and relax by a bonfire in the Alpine Village. Developers say the park will also feature a light show on the snow hill and inside the dome during the evenings.

You can get ticket information HERE.

