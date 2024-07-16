Florida's best beaches revealed in report

Summer is in full swing in Florida, and where better to enjoy the dog days than at one of the Sunshine State's many, many beaches?

U.S. News & World Report ranked the best beaches in Florida for 2024, a great resource to use when planning your next getaway or staycation.

"With about 1,200 miles of coastline, the Sunshine State is a year-round travel destination that draws all types of vacationers. U.S. News took into account reader votes and factors like aesthetics, atmosphere and convenience to rank the best beaches in Florida," according to the ranking, adding that the list was compiled using expert opinions and traveler reviews, too.

Here's a look at the top 10 beaches in Florida, according to U.S. News & World Report:

Siesta Key Anna Maria Island Delray Beach Santa Rosa Beach Palm Beach Destin Marco Island Fort Walton Beach St. George Island Clearwater Beach

