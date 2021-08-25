Florida zoo celebrates 1st birthday of baby gibbon with auction to name him

article

A Florida zoo says they are celebrating the first birthday of a baby gibbon that lives there by giving the public an opportunity to name him.

The Sante Fe College Teaching Zoo said that on August 24, 2020, the first blonde, white-handed baby gibbon was born at the zoo to parents Cajun and Eddie. Over the last year, visitors and staff have watched him grow.

To celebrate his first birthday, the zoo said that they want the public’s help giving him a name.

"Imagine coming to the zoo and visiting an animal YOU named. This dream can become a reality with the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo," they explained.

The zoo will hold an online auction between August 24, 2021, at 9 a.m. and September 10, 2021, at 9 p.m. The highest bidder will be able to submit name recommendations for the baby gibbon and receive a gift package that includes four tickets to the zoo, a gibbon painting, and an item from the gift shop.

In addition, the Sante Fe College Teaching Zoo explained that all funds raised will go towards providing high-quality care to their animals, improvements to their primate enclosures, and education and conservation efforts.

"As the baby gibbon learns to become more autonomous, he is spending more time wrestling with his brothers, Gibson and Holmes, and learning how to brachiate through the gibbon forest. His favorite foods are bananas, grapes and melon," the zoo said. "Zookeepers describe him as very curious about his family members and surroundings, and independent, while still always keeping mom in sight."

Those who want to see the baby gibbon before the auction can do so between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily.

