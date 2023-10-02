Expand / Collapse search

2 winning Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold at Florida Publix stores

By FOX 35 News Staff
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two Powerball tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Florida, according to lottery officials. 

The two lucky tickets matched five of the six numbers in Saturday night's drawing to win the second-tier prize of $1 million. 

The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday's drawing were 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and the red Powerball 22.

The million-dollar tickets were both sold at a Publix store. One was purchased at the Publix located at 695 Kristine Way in The Villages. The other was sold at a Publix located at 262 S Ocean Boulevard in Manalapan.

The Powerball has once again reached the 1 billion mark with an estimated $1.04 billion jackpot after there was no grand prize winner in Saturday's drawing. 

The next Powerball drawing is set for Monday, Oct. 2. It will Powerball's second-largest jackpot this year and fourth-largest jackpot in its history.

The jackpot has a cash value of $478.2 million.