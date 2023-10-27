Florida woman's loyal dog stabbed while boyfriend attacked her: Deputies

article

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed his girlfriend's dog who came to her defense during the attack, deputies said.

According to Hillsborough County deputies, 40-year-old Joshua Mueller was sitting in a car with his girlfriend when he became upset and punched the front driver's side window, shattering the glass.

Mueller went inside and grabbed a large kitchen knife before walking back outside slashing at his girlfriend's arms several times.

While attempting to slash his girlfriend – her dog came to the rescue.

As the dog attempted to defend the woman, Mueller stabbed the dog's face and chest area.

Mueller was arrested after the incident and charged with domestic violence and animal cruelty charges.