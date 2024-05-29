Florida woman's ex-boyfriend arrested after she finds hidden camera in her daughters bedroom: Police

article

A Florida man is behind bars after he allegedly installed a hidden camera in his ex-girlfriend's daughter's bathroom, according to the Ocala Police Department.

On May 17, an Ocala mother told police she found a small hidden camera in an electrical outlet in her young adult daughter's bathroom. A detective collected the camera which was blinking and directly facing the shower and toilet, police said.

The woman told police she had previously dated 58-year-old John Butler, who had lived with them at the time.

On May 19, detectives returned to the home because another hidden camera was discovered.

That camera was inside the woman's daughter's bedroom and disguised as a Wi-Fi router, police said.

Butler was later arrested at his workplace and placed under arrest for video voyeurism.

He was taken to the Marion County Jail on May 22.