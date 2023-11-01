Florida woman's shaky leg leads to arrest during botched drug exchange at prison, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A woman was arrested after she tried to smuggle drugs into a Florida prison and give them to an inmate during her visit, but it was her shaky leg that got her put behind bars.

Maria Delosangeles Maceo was arrested and charged with smuggling contraband into prison, trafficking cocaine and resisting arrest after the incident that went down at the Century Correctional Facility in the Florida Panhandle on Sunday, according to arrest records from the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

Maceo visited the prison over the weekend to visit an inmate.

"Her plan was to use this false identity, smuggle drugs into the facility, and give them to an inmate during a visit," deputies said.

After making her way inside the prison, she sat next to the inmate – but it was the shaking of her leg that alerted a corrections officer to her possibly suspicious activity, deputies said.

Photo: Escambia County Sheriffs Office

The corrections officer who kept an eye on Maceo noticed her pull two packages she was hiding and hand them to the inmate, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

"At least she tried to," deputies said.

While hastily trying to put the packages in the inmate's pocket, both packages fell on the floor.

"Not a good look for those attempting to covertly pass drugs in a prison environment," deputies added.

Maceo grabbed the packages and tossed them at the inmate, according to deputies.

That's when corrections staff sprung into action and confiscated the packages. It was revealed that one was filled with suspected marijuana and the other suspected cocaine, deputies said.

Authorities found that Maceo, at the time, was using a fictitious name. Under her real name was a warrant for her arrest in Miami on drug-related charges, according to deputies.

Maceo was transported from the prison to Escambia County Jail, where she remains on $55,000 bond.

The inmate involved in the botched drug exchange "will be dealt with by prison authorities," deputies said.