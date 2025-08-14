Florida woman urges caution around mosquitos after surviving dengue fever

The Brief Officials are trying to stop the spread of Dengue Fever in Brevard County. At least five cases so far have been documented by the Health Department. One woman who says she's had the mosquito-borne illness wants people to take the sickness seriously.



Dengue fever cases are surfacing in Brevard County, and one Melbourne woman says her recent bout with the mosquito-borne illness was the most painful experience of her life.

What we know:

Dengue fever is currently spreading from mosquitoes to humans in Central Florida, specifically in Brevard County. What’s important about this spread is these cases are being locally transmitted, which means people are getting the disease who say they haven’t left the country.

Usually, people get sick in other places. Because of this, health and mosquito experts are urging extra caution because the small pest lives right around homes and doesn’t go for animals. It specifically seeks out humans.

A woman in Melbourne says she got dengue fever last month. She shared her test results with FOX 35, showing she currently has Dengue antibodies in her system.

The survivor says she dealt with severe body aches, constant headaches, dizziness, nausea, and a fever for about two weeks.

She lives in the Aurora Road and Wickham Road area and says she wants people to be aware to try and prevent others from getting sick.

What they're saying:

The survivor says the sickness is like something she’s never experienced.

"I have never been in so much pain in my life. It was extreme pain. It felt like my bones were crushed inside of me. Then there was the dizziness, the nausea, the vomiting. I was bleeding from my gums, my nose," said Amelia Adams.

Her son is also getting tested now because he’s starting to show potential Dengue symptoms.

What you can do:

Experts say the public can play a big part in stopping the sickness spreading.

"You have a role in this struggle against six-legged blood-sucking pest," said Gordon Patterson, a professor of History at Florida Tech.

The bugs breed right around homes, so homeowners need to take steps to protect their property.

Walk your yard often looking for any debris. Something as small as a bottle cap can breed mosquitoes.

People should also stay inside at dusk and dawn because that’s when the bugs are most active.

Wear long sleeves outside.

Dump standing water on your property in bird baths, small pools or plant holders.

