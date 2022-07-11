Florida woman, UCF student crowned Miss India Worldwide

A student at University of Central Florida was recently crowned Miss India Worldwide.

Khushi Patel, 19, a pre-med student at UCF, recently competed in the pageant, technically representing the United Kingdom, which was held over the Fourth of July weekend in New Jersey. She was born in the UK, and now lives here in Orlando.

The pageant is comprised of talented Indian women from all over the world.

She had some advice for girls or women interested in competing in pageants: "If you think someone else did it, you should think you can do it as well. That’s what I did. That’s what helped me put my foot into this field in the first place many years ago. And because of that motivation, I’m able to compete in international pageants."