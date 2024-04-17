Florida woman survives crash after surviving pre-hospital blood transfusion, deputies say

A Central Florida mother of six is making history! Deputies say she is the first patient to be discharged from a hospital after receiving a blood transfusion from Orange County EMS personnel at the scene of an incident.

According to deputies, on the evening of April 9, Lori McMinn and her husband were on their way to get dinner before heading home, when they were involved in a serious crash. The woman had reportedly sustained traumatic internal injuries and was in immediate need of a blood transfusion.

When paramedics arrived, and took her to a local hospital, she had already received her first unit of blood, drastically increasing the chances of survival.

Orange County Fire Rescue, in partnership with Orlando Health and OneBlood, recently implemented a new pre-hospital Whole Blood Program, officials said in a statement. The lifesaving initiative, which launched on March 21, 2024, enables EMS crews to provide blood transfusions to trauma patients in the field, prior to hospital arrival.



On Thursday, the woman will reunite with the first responders and medical team that reportedly saved her life, a reunification that will serve as a testimony to the benefits of whole blood transfusions on the scene, the importance of blood donors and highlighting all those involved in the streamlined transfer of patient care.