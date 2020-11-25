Florida woman stopping for dinner wins $1 million on scratch-off from Winn-Dixie

article

A quick stop at a grocery store turned into a life-changing errand for one Florida woman after winning $1 million!

Pamela Lavigne, 61, of Southport, says she stopped to pick up some dinner for her family at the Winn-Dixie at 1812 South Highway 77 in Lynn Haven. Before heading home, she decided to try her luck on THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-off game.

"I scratched the ticket when I got to my car and saw it was worth $1 million - I was shocked!" she said.

Lavigne chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

