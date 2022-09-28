Florida woman spots heart in clouds over Orlando as Hurricane Ian nears: 'We'll be fine'

article

As Hurricane Ian threatens to impact Florida, one woman found a sign in the sky that hopefully things will be ok.

Sarah Shannon Moncho of Orlando posted photos to Facebook of what looked like clouds shaped like two hands forming a heart in the sky over the Conway area in spectacular pink and purple hues.

In the caption she wrote: "We'll be fine."

Sarah Shannon Moncho

Hurricane Ian is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to Central Florida after it makes landfall in the state, possibly on Wednesday. Ian strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday morning but is expected to weaken as it makes its way across the state and into the Central Florida area.

Harsh impacts are expected in Central Florida and the flood risk will sharply rise. The roughest weather looks to be overnight Wednesday through Thursday. Conditions should ease up on Friday. Power outages can also last for days on end in some areas.