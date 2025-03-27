Florida woman sentenced to 16 years for overdose death

article

The Brief Stephanie Raimundo was sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading no contest to multiple charges, including manslaughter, for her role in the overdose death of 22-year-old Calvin Stull. The conviction followed a yearlong investigation by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, which linked her to the fatal dose.



A Florida woman was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in state prison after pleading no contest to multiple charges, including manslaughter, in connection with the overdose death of a 22-year-old man.

Yearlong investigation leads to 16-year sentence

What we know:

Stephanie Raimundo was convicted and sentenced following her January arrest, which came after a yearlong investigation by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit.

Authorities determined her actions contributed to the January 2024 overdose death of Calvin Stull.

Raimundo pleaded no contest to manslaughter, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, and two counts of trafficking in fentanyl.

However, the judge found her guilty and sentenced her to 16 years in a Florida Department of Corrections facility. Raimundo was credited with 449 days of time served.

What they're saying:

"This poison peddler is going to prison for manslaughter for selling the fatal dose of poison," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly in a statement. "We investigate every overdose death as a homicide and are committed to holding poison peddlers accountable for their actions."

Authorities emphasized their commitment to prosecuting drug dealers linked to fatal overdoses.

"If you are a poison peddler and sell a fatal dose, rest assured that we will come after you," Staly said. "These are very difficult cases, and I commend our Major Case Unit for putting another poison peddler in prison."

