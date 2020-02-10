Florida woman says son, daughter-in-law are under coronavirus quarantine

article

A woman from The Villages says her son and daughter-in-law are quarantined off the coast of Japan because of the coronavirus.

“It’s all kind of unknown right now,” Analyn Frasure said.

Frasure’s son, Kent, and her daughter-in-law, Rebecca, are among the people under quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The couple left for the cruise last month. Analyn Frasure never imagined this would happen.

“It was in the back of my mind, but I just hoped that since it was mostly China, Wuhan, and they hadn’t been there, that it would be OK, but evidently not,” Analyn Frasure said.

They were placed under quarantine last week. A few days after that, Analyn Frasure said Rebecca tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed in a Japanese hospital while her son remains under quarantine on the ship.

“He’ll probably be off of it a few days before she is, so, then what happens?” Analyn Frasure said. “He can’t really leave her there and where does he stay and how do they work that out?”

She says her son and daughter-in-law have not shown any severe symptoms.

Rebecca has been posting videos about her time in the hospital to social media and has been video chatting with the media.

“I try to keep my spirits up and spend a lot of time just talking online and via text message with friends and family back home and that’s helping to pass the time,” Rebecca Frasure said.

Analyn Frasure says now they just have to wait and see what happens next.

“That they stay healthy, number one, and that they can actually leave together and come back to the United States and not have to go through this again when they reach the United States,” Analyn Frasure said.