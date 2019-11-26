Florida woman says neighbor's dog killed pony

article

A Lake Helen family is grieving the loss of their miniature horse after it was attacked by a dog.

Ann Marie Blaire told FOX 35 that her three-year-old pony, Gracie, was found dead after it was attacked overnight on Monday by her neighbor's dog.

Back in 2016, FOX 35 spoke to Blaire after her miniature horse, Teddy, was killed.

In the recent case, Lake Helen police said that they are working to get in contact with the owner of the dog to give him a citation.

