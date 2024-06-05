Florida woman reunites with 'hero' deputy who comforted her during childhood tragedy

A Florida woman got the chance to reunite with a Walton County deputy who provided comfort during a childhood tragedy nearly two decades ago.

In May, Sierra Miller, 25, and a mother of three, emailed the Walton County Sheriff's Office hoping to connect with a "certain deputy", the subject line read.

To her surprise, the recipient of the email, Sergeant Jennifer Fannin, turned out to be the very deputy she had been searching for.

In the email, Miller explained that in 2005, she and her family were desperately trying to evacuate Walton County ahead of a hurricane when the unthinkable happened.

In a tragic accident, her father ran over her baby brother, Christopher. Amid the chaos and grief, a female deputy comforted the terrified 6-year-old Sierra, who had hidden inside the house in fear.

The memory of this deputy's kindness stayed with her for nearly two decades.

"The comfort and kindness she showed me I have not come across again in my lifetime. I was hoping if I sent this email, you could perhaps help me find her. I would like to thank her if she’s still with WCSO," Miller wrote. "It’s taking me a long, long time to heal emotionally and mentally from what happened."

Sgt. Fannin and Miller tearfully reunited at the sheriff's office.

"The job of a deputy sheriff is one where, sometimes, you meet people where they are. Whether it's good, bad, sad, or tragic," the Walton County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. On every interaction, there's a chance to leave a lasting impression."