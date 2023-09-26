Florida woman's hilarious secret to living to 100 years old

Health, exercise, and good genetics are all things to keep in mind to hopefully live a long and healthy life, but there is one more to add to the list: less complaining and less negativity.

Though, centenarian Mildred Kirschenbaum, who lives in Boca Raton, Florida, and recently celebrated her 100th birthday in August, is a bit more direct: "Don't spend your life b****ing."

That's the way you live life. Ya know, there's one road. Don't look back.

"Don't sweat the small stuff. What can I tell you. That's the way you live life. Ya know, there's one road. Don't look back. Don't spend your life b****ing," she told FOX 35 Late News anchor Marlisa Goldsmith recently.

"Most people spend half their lives complaining," she said.

"I ignore them."

Point taken, Mildred!

Mildred celebrated her 100th birthday in August. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on Aug. 25, 1923 – you can't miss that iconic New York accent – and now lives in the Sunshine State.

"She is a card shark! She plays bridge, canasta, pam and mahjong. And she is a whiz at managing finances. She never misses a Happy Hour and still drives, cooks and handles all her affairs," her daughter, Gayle, a filmmaker, wrote in an Instagram post on the date.

The two have been sharing Mildred's hilarious whit, life advice, and adventures on Instagram and TikTok – and some of those videos have gone viral.

"I can't believe I'm a hundred. I don't feel any different," Mildred said on her birthday, according to a video posted on her Instagram.

She has three children, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

She told FOX 35 that her favorite musician was the late Frank Sinatra. "There's no one who could compete with him," she said.