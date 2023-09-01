Florida woman in hospital gown steals ambulance from parking lot: Police

article

A Miami woman is facing multiple charges after police said she stole an unoccupied ambulance at a Florida hospital.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said 25-year-old Marquisa Allen was sitting outside the HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital on a bench when she stole the ambulance as personnel went inside to drop off a patient.

Allen allegedly fled the parking lot before getting stuck in traffic on the Florida Turnpike.

The vehicle had a GPS tracker that allowed FHP to locate Allen. As troopers closed in on Allen, she allegedly got out of the ambulance and began to run away.

After a short foot pursuit, she was taken into custody, police said.

Allen was arrested for giving false information to police, driving with a suspended license, and resiting without violence.