Florida woman arrested after dead animal found in airport bathroom, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman was arrested after a dead animal was found in a bathroom at the Orlando International Airport (OIA), officials say.
The Orlando Police Department (OPD) said they responded to the airport after the dead animal was found by an employee.
Police said after an investigation they issued an arrest warrant for Alison Agatha Lawrence. Officers said they arrested her in Clermont, and she was booked into the Lake County Jail at 3:54 p.m. on Tuesday, March 18.
Records show Lawrence is facing charges of third-degree aggravated animal cruelty. She is being held on a $5,000 cash or surety bond.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information gathered from Lake County Jail records, as well as shared with FOX 35 News by the Orlando Police Department (OPD) in an email on March 19, 2025.