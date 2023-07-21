Florida woman dies after rear-ending logging truck: FHP

article

A 25-year-old woman died after crashing into a truck carrying logs in Florida, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday on State Road 200 in Nassau County, according to officials.

The woman from Fernandina was headed east on SR-200 in the outside lane, behind a semi-truck with a trailer attached that was carrying logs, FHP said. She reportedly didn't keep a safe distance from the truck and the front of her SUV hit the logs.

It's unknown whether she was wearing a seatbelt.

FHP said the woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 28-year-old truck driver didn't suffer any injuries, according to the report.