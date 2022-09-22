Florida woman, deputy save abandoned dog near Orange County bridge

article

A Florida woman rescued an abandoned dog while she was walking her own dog on Wednesday.

The woman said she found the dog near a bridge in Orange County and flagged down an Orange County deputy for help.

The deputy spent the next 30 minutes climbing through "thick brush, crawling on her hands knees, and scaling a 15-foot wall," according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo is courtesy of the Orange County Sheriff's Office

She was able to rescue the dog and turn her over to an Orange County Animal Services officer.

The deputy named the 4-year-old dog Daisy, and she is now being cared for by animal services who are prepping her for adoption.