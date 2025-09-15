Florida woman arrested for pushing 73-year-old during Charlie Kirk event in The Villages: Affidavit

The Brief A Florida woman was arrested during a remembrance event in The Villages for Charlie Kirk. Kirk, an outspoken conservative political activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed during a speaking event at a Utah college campus. Courtney Anderson was asked to leave the event due to her behavior and allegedly pushed the person who asked her to leave, the arrest report said, causing that person to fall and her their head.



A Florida woman was arrested on a battery charge after allegedly pushing a 73-year-old woman to the ground during a remembrance event in The Villages for Charlie Kirk, the outspoken conservative political activist who was shot and killed during a speaking event last week in Utah.

Members of "The Villages MAGA Club" held a vigil on Sunday for Kirk at a local medical center in Lake Sumter Landing.

According to the arrest report, Courtney Beth Anderson, 56, attended the event and was "yelling and holding up her middle finger to everyone at the event."

Anderson was asked to leave the event due to her "aggressive and rude behavior," the report said. Moments later, Anderson allegedly pushed the person who asked her to leave, causing that person to fall and hit their head, police said.

The Villages Fire Rescue Department checked the person out. That person refused to be transported to the hospital.

Several witnesses told officers that the shove was unprovoked. Anderson declined to talk with officers and invoked her right to counsel.

She was arrested and booked into jail on a felony charge of battery on a person 65 years of age or older. Police said Anderson has two prior convictions from June 2001 for misdemeanor battery.