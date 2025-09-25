Florida woman arrested for online threat of mass school shooting, police say

The Brief Oksana Deputat, 30, was arrested earlier this week and faces charges related to a written threat to conduct a mass shooting and disrupting an educational institution's function. Deputat is accused of making a post on social media threatening a mass school shooting. Officers said the post read, "I was so f****** close to shooting up Meadowbrook Academy."



A Florida woman was arrested on Wednesday after she allegedly made a post on social media threatening a mass school shooting.

What led to the arrest?

What we know:

On Wednesday, the Ocala Police Department (OPD) said it received a report concerning a threatening Facebook post targeting Meadowbrook Academy, which is located at 4741 Southwest 20th St. in Ocala.

According to an arrest affidavit, the post alluded to a threat of a school shooting and was made around 6 a.m. from an account under the name "Oksana Sophia Oeputat." Officers said the post read, "I was so f****** close to shooting up Meadowbrook Academy."

Officials were able to identify the account owner as 30-year-old Oksana Deputat, who is a former student of the school.

Ocala officers were immediately dispatched to the campus. Through investigative means, detectives located Deputat.

Authorities said that further investigation revealed additional alarming posts on Deputat's social media account that elevated concern. One post allegedly read, "I get off to daydreams of mass murder."

Deputat was arrested and faces charges related to a written threat to conduct a mass shooting and disrupting an educational institution's function.

Oksana Deputat

What they're saying:

"The safety of our schools remains our top priority," the OPD said. "We want to assure parents, students, educators and the entire community that we take all threats with the utmost seriousness and will act swiftly to address any risks. Thank you for supporting us as we work together to ensure a safe environment for everyone in our schools."