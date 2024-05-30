Florida woman wearing 'police' jacket accused of robbing man inside his home

article

A Florida woman sporting a ‘police’ jacket and her accomplice were arrested after they robbed a man inside his Lake County home, deputies said.

The incident happened on May 12 when a man was found zip-tied and lying on the floor of his home by his neighbor.

The man told deputies the two suspects, a man and a woman, had stolen his tablet, phone, handgun, and money. He also told deputies the woman arrived at his home wearing a ‘police’ jacket.

He said he recognized the woman because she had previously helped him clean his house, but he did not recognize the man.

During the investigation, deputies identified 31-year-old Kayla Berlinksi and 28-year-old James Rohrer as the suspects.

On May 13, Berlinski was arrested for armed home invasion, kidnapping, grand theft of a firearm, and personating a law enforcement officer.

On May 28, Rohrer was arrested for armed home invasion, kidnapping, and grand theft of a firearm.