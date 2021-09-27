Florida woman accused of tossing firebombs at Buddhist temple

article

A Florida woman is accused of firebombing a Buddhist temple, sheriff’s officials said.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mei Cheung, 46, on Sunday after they were called to St. Dak Buddist Temple near Palm Beach Gardens, officials said in a news release.

Multiple items were found burning on the temple’s grounds were determined to be improvised incendiary devices, the release said.

Video surveillance at the temple captured a woman igniting and throwing four firebombs over the gate onto the temple property. She was also seen on video placing a fifth lit firebomb in a mailbox on the temple grounds, the release said.

Deputies interviewed Cheung and arrested her on Sunday evening. She’s charged with five counts of using a fire bomb and one count of property damage at a religious facilty, jail records show. She remained in the Palm Beach County Jail on Monday morning, records show.

Arrest records don’t list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

No additional details were immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.