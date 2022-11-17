Florida woman accused of pulling gun, threatening to kill driver with child in car during road rage incident

A Florida woman was arrested after police said she pulled out a gun and threatened to kill another woman with a child in the car because she cut her off in traffic.

Bonita Adams, 25, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and exhibiting a weapon within 1,000 feet of a school.

Winter Haven police said this apparent case of road rage happened on Wednesday morning along 6th St. SE near Winter Haven High School. According to officers, Adams was driving down the road when she believed the other driver cut her off. When both vehicles stopped for a traffic light, police said Adams got out of her car with a gun, walked to the victim's car, pointed the gun at her face and told the victim if she ever cut her off again, she would find her and kill her.

The victim's 12-year-old child was also in the vehicle and witnessed the incident, police said. Adams then allegedly walked back to her vehicle and when the light changed, the victim continued along 6th St. and called police as Adams continued driving behind her.

Officers located the vehicles and spoke with Adams, who they said continued to state that the victim cut her off. Officers said that Adams admitted to walking up to the victim and pointing her handgun at the victim's face.